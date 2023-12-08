Sidewalk replacements coming to Iron Mountain next spring

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A sidewalk replacement program will begin in Iron Mountain next April.

The Michigan Laborers’ Training and Apprenticeship Institute is teaming up with the city of Iron Mountain for the job. Trainees and apprentices will provide free labor for the project. Replacing sidewalks isn’t required, but interested city residents will only have to pay for concrete.

Dale Alessandrini, Iron Mountain mayor, said it would cost about $625 per lot.

“We have a lot of sidewalks that are in disrepair, and they need to be pulled,” Alessandrini said. “And a lot of times the homeowners don’t have the money to fix them, to pay for everything. So this program, it’ll save the taxpayers money because then they’ve just got to pay for the price of the concrete.”

When applications open, the project is limited to the amount of sidewalks that can be replaced in one month.

