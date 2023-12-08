Rivalry Series: NMU and MTU hockey to face off Friday and Saturday before entering holiday break

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan see each other on the ice several times each season, last year five times, but there’s nothing mundane about the rivalry.

“You can tell it’s Northern week,” Michigan Tech assistant coach Tyler Shelast said. “It’s time to go. It’s just exciting.”

Shelast played in the rivalry from 2004-2008. Now coaching in it for the past three seasons, he knows to never underestimate Northern, especially this explosive iteration of the Wildcats.

“Our biggest thing is just playing our game, sticking to our details, and making sure we’re not making mistakes that are giving an offensive team chances,” Shelast said. “We know they can score just like that.”

The Huskies were victorious in three of the five matchups a season ago, although NMU got the better of them in the CCHA Semifinals.

Wildcats head coach Grant Potulny preaches level headedness during a week like this.

“Obviously, everything is heightened this week, but for our group, it’s just quiet the noise,” Potulny said. “The games that we’ve had struggles up there, it’s because we’ve had a parade to the box. That’s another really important thing for us. We’re just going to play whistle to whistle.”

Both teams’ seasons thus far have somewhat paralleled each other. They came out on the wrong end of numerous high-scoring affairs early in the year, and now they’re hovering around .500 - in the mix for a CCHA title.

This weekend’s games are very important in terms of conference standings. Just six points separate first and sixth place, with Tech in second and Northern tied for fifth.

“Everybody’s in it,” Potulny said. “Now it’s going to be who can find their groove, and who can continue to bank points every weekend.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.