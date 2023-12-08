Project ‘Keep Kids Warm’ sees increase in need

All of the money donated goes towards providing winter clothing.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project ‘Keep Kids Warm’ needs your help with increased needs heading into the colder part of winter.

This is the 14th winter season of Project ‘Keep Kids Warm.’ It helps youth in Western Marquette County stay warm by providing them with new winter gear. The project coordinator Richard Derby says this year’s need is up 17% from last year and the donations are making an impact.

“One of our volunteers does substitute teaching work at one of the elementary schools up here on the West End and happened to be in the school that day and there was a young girl. I’m going to guess about a third or a fourth grader who had a brand new jacket from our Project Keep Kids Warm,” Derby said.

Financial donations can be made out to Wesley United Methodist Church and indicate Project ‘Keep Kids Warm’ on your check.

