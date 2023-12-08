NORTHBOUND film to premiere at Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - NORTHBOUND: The Final Chapter will premiere at the Braumart Theatre Saturday.

The feature film was shot entirely in the Upper Peninsula. It is the third and final chapter of a NORTHBOUND series that began in 2014. The filmmakers said NORTHBOUND is a post-apocalyptic story set in the northern wilderness.

Seth Anderson, NORTHBOUND co-creator and director, said they will show a recap of the previous seasons at the premiere for those who haven’t seen them.

“The Upper Peninsula has an enormous creative community, and I feel like we’ve only tapped the tip of the iceberg with what’s here creatively,” Anderson said. “There’s no reason great films couldn’t be made here. You want to see an example of what could be done with a lot of big vision and a little bit of resources and a lot of heart, you go here. And you’ll see the future, I think, of what could be done with filmmaking here.”

The film will show at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a red carpet photo opportunity for guests.

