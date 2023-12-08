MSU Board of Trustees appoints UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor as university’s 22nd president

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s (MSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Kevin Guskiewicz as the university’s 22nd president.

During Friday’s virtual meeting, the Board appointed Guskiewicz.

Guskiewicz has been a chancellor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill since 2019. MSU’s search committee for a new president narrowed down to him as the best candidate for the role.

The committee has 29 members, including MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo recently commented briefly on Guskiewicz when the news broke a few weeks ago that he was a top candidate for the job. Izzo said he was impressed by him but also felt sorry for him that the news of his candidacy came out while he was employed elsewhere.

During the search, Guskiewicz said he would not take the position at MSU unless the Board promised not to interfere with his decisions.

It’s been over a year since former President Samuel Stanley announced he would resign, partly because he had lost confidence in the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees then unanimously appointed Provost Theresa Woodruff as Interim President. In August, Woodruff announced she would not seek the permanent role. She was the third interim president of the university in the last five years.

“I am eagerly looking forward to working with all Spartans to build on this great university’s strong historical foundation,” said Guskiewicz. “I intend to foster a culture of collaboration and, by working together, we can propel MSU to even greater eminence through its powerful commitment to student success, knowledge discovery and land-grant service.”

The board also approved his appointment as a professor with tenure in the College of Education’s Department of Kinesiology.

Guskiewicz made a farewell post to UNC-Chapel Hill on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the announcement:

It’s been a privilege to lead #UNC for nearly 5 years, and I am proud of where the University is today. You are Carolina’s legacy and its future, and I know you will continue to be passionately public and accomplish great things. https://t.co/uNgRwLzNXt — Kevin Guskiewicz (@KevinGuskiewicz) December 8, 2023

He will begin his term on March 4, 2024.

You can watch the Board’s virtual meeting in the video below:

