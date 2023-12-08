Molly Pistorius and Maria Storm earn All-American honors for Northern Michigan women's soccer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Northern Michigan women’s soccer players were selected as All-Americans Thursday, the first two athletes to do so in program history.

United Soccer Coaches named sophomore forward Molly Pistorius to the All-American second team and junior midfielder Maria Storm to the All-American third team.

“This is a historic and proud day for the program,” head coach Jon Sandoval said. “We are ecstatic for Molly and Maria, as they are beyond deserving of this recognition, and we are beyond proud of them.”

Both players will be honored at the USC All-America ceremony on Jan. 13 in Anaheim, California.

Storm broke out this season, starting every match and logging the second-most minutes for the Wildcats in 2023. She was also named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Year earlier this fall.

Pistorius was dominant offensively all season, tallying 14 goals over the course of the season to lead the conference. The Chicago native earned GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year honors as well.

