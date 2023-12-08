Molly Pistorius and Maria Storm earn All-American honors for Northern Michigan women's soccer

Both players will be honored at the United Soccer Coaches All-America ceremony on Jan. 13.
Molly Pistorius and Maria Storm earn All-American honors for Northern Michigan women's soccer
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Northern Michigan women’s soccer players were selected as All-Americans Thursday, the first two athletes to do so in program history.

United Soccer Coaches named sophomore forward Molly Pistorius to the All-American second team and junior midfielder Maria Storm to the All-American third team.

“This is a historic and proud day for the program,” head coach Jon Sandoval said. “We are ecstatic for Molly and Maria, as they are beyond deserving of this recognition, and we are beyond proud of them.”

Both players will be honored at the USC All-America ceremony on Jan. 13 in Anaheim, California.

Storm broke out this season, starting every match and logging the second-most minutes for the Wildcats in 2023. She was also named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Year earlier this fall.

Pistorius was dominant offensively all season, tallying 14 goals over the course of the season to lead the conference. The Chicago native earned GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year honors as well.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Benjamin Walton Matzen
Munising Police Department locates 16-year-old runaway
Samantha LaJeunesse is facing potentially up to 24 years in prison
Former GINCC executive director arraigned for embezzlement
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ 7 people displaced after fire in Stephenson
Photo of David Hunner. The 32-year old was found shot to death in Marinette County in November...
Cold case conviction in Marinette County leads to renewed interest in decades-old murder case
Randy Girard announces his candidacy
Randy Girard announces candidacy for 109th State House District Representative

Latest News

Michigan Tech sits in second place in the CCHA, while Northern Michigan is tied for fifth.
Rivalry Series: NMU and MTU hockey to face off Friday and Saturday before entering holiday break
High school basketball scores - Thursday, Dec. 7
High school basketball scores - Thursday, Dec. 7
NMU women's basketball handles Wayne State, MTU women's team triumphs over Saginaw Valley State
NMU women's basketball handles Wayne State, MTU women's team triumphs over Saginaw Valley State
NMU men's basketball holds off Wayne State, MTU men drop heartbreaker to Saginaw Valley State
NMU men's basketball holds off Wayne State, MTU men drop heartbreaker to Saginaw Valley State