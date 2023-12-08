Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in Keweenaw County.

“The DNR was really excited to see the Land and Water Conservation Fund announcement,” said MDNR U.P. Field Deputy Stacy Welling Haughey. “The Upper Peninsula is getting $3,500,000, and that is for an acquisition in Keweenaw County.”

Governor Whitmer and the Michigan DNR have announced plans to provide grant funding to nine Michigan counties. $6,461,500 in grants will be spread across nine different projects. More than half of this funding will be used in the Keweenaw Point acquisition.

“And it’s going to consolidate ownership and keep that property open for a lot of different recreational opportunities,” continued Welling Haughey.

These opportunities include snowmobile trail usage, hunting, fishing, and hiking. The land is currently under the ownership of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Michigan.

“The announcement of $3,500,000 that is being sought by the Land and Water Conservation Fund earlier this week, is part of the overall financing which we are putting together that will allow the DNR to acquire this land from us,” said TNC in Michigan Director of Policy Rich Bowman.

This transfer of ownership is a key part of the ongoing Keweenaw Heartlands Project. The conservancy believes that out of the 32,600 acres of land protected by the organization, the DNR will acquire 10,000.

“The DNR does expect to kick off their planning process with the community for how this land is going to be managed and developing the long-term management plan for it next May,” added Bowman.

Bowman says the Land and Water Conservation Fund acquisition will take place in roughly a year.

