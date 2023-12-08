Marquette County Sheriff seeks public’s help finding 2 people wanted for felony animal cruelty

The case is one of several from which UPAWS received an influx of animals this week.
One man has been arrested and two suspects are on the run after police found a dog fighting...
One man has been arrested and two suspects are on the run after police found a dog fighting ring at a residence in Bastrop.(Source: MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for animal abandonment and cruelty involving four to ten animals.

According to a Friday press release from the sheriff’s office, Susan Elma Barterian and Kenneth Michael Barterian both have active felony warrants for animal abandoning/cruelty. Each warrant has a $500 cash/surety bond.

Both subjects formerly resided in Republic Township. Susan Barterian is a 61-year-old white female who is 5′5″ tall and has blue eyes and brown hair. Kenneth Barterian is a 65-year-old white male who is 6′0″ tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Detective Lowell Larson told TV6 the case involving the Barterians is one of the five from which UPAWS received an influx of animals this month. No further details are available at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the possible location of Susan and/or Kenneth Barterian are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (906) 225-8441 or to use the “Submit A Tip” feature in the Sheriff’s Office Mobile App.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

