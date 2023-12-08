Kingsford hosts tree lighting ceremony

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford held its tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony featured games for children and Santa made a visit. The Kingsford High School Band and Choir played Christmas music throughout the event.

Mayor Joe Groeneveld says the event has massively grown over the years.

“It’s never been this large but in the last two years it’s grown and grown and grown,” said Groeneveld. “In fact, it’s grown so much we’ve had to move it from city hall to the national guard armory.”

Almost 400 people attended the event.

