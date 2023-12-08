Kingsford hosts tree lighting ceremony

Kingsford held its tree lighting ceremony on Thursday
Kingsford held its tree lighting ceremony on Thursday(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford held its tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony featured games for children and Santa made a visit. The Kingsford High School Band and Choir played Christmas music throughout the event.

Mayor Joe Groeneveld says the event has massively grown over the years.

“It’s never been this large but in the last two years it’s grown and grown and grown,” said Groeneveld. “In fact, it’s grown so much we’ve had to move it from city hall to the national guard armory.”

Almost 400 people attended the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ 7 people displaced after fire in Stephenson
mix
Spotty mix today followed by a warm up
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’
Samantha LaJeunesse is facing potentially up to 24 years in prison
Former GINCC executive director arraigned for embezzlement

Latest News

First National Bank stepped in and helped Crispigna’s earn a $20,000 Elevate grant
Crispigna’s Italian Market awarded $20,000 grant
The library director said they asked some students what they would like to read, and they...
Public Library receives grant to update kids collection
While in-person donations have ended you can still make an online donation through the rest of...
42nd annual TV6 Canathon wraps up with over 124,000 pounds of food collected
First National Bank stepped in and helped Crispigna’s earn a 20,000 dollar Elevate grant.
Crispigna’s Italian Market awarded $20,000 grant