Kewadin Casinos announces phase 2 of multi-million dollar upgrade project

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kewadin Casinos will soon begin a complete interior renovation and remodel of the Kewadin Casino Hotel 268-room hotel tower in Sault Ste Marie.

According to a press release from the casino, the interior renovation project is slated to start mid-January of 2024 and is phase two of the already-announced multi-million dollar exterior upgrade project currently underway.

Phase one will give Kewadin Sault Hotel tower a fresh new exterior while phase two will bring brand new hotel rooms.

The casino says they have hired IDI (Integrated Designs Inc.) for architecture and engineering services and Gundlach Champion to provide construction management services for the project. “While our guest’s experience is of the utmost importance to us, we also recognize the need to revitalize our flagship property which provides revenue to support services offered by our Tribe and within our local communities,” said Kewadin Casinos CEO Allen Kerridge. “Soon, along with a premium gaming experience, our guests will have that same experience at our newly renovated hotel in Sault Ste Marie.”

To minimize the impact the construction will have on guests, the renovations will be completed in phases. Exterior renovations are expected to end in the Winter of 2024 and the interior will be completed by Winter of 2025. Kewadin Casino Sault Ste Marie will remain open for the duration of this project.

“We’re proud to be one of the first casinos in Michigan to open. We celebrated our 38-year anniversary this year and our 40th anniversary will be celebrated in a completely modernized hotel – both inside and out. We’re excited to see the new changes within our hotel and to watch our guests experience us for the first time all over again,” said Kewadin Sault General Manager Dana Schlehuber.

