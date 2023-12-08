‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car

Air Force veteran Jimi Gill received congratulations from CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido after getting a free refurbished car from the team. (Source: KOLO)
By Terri Russell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - An Air Force veteran in Nevada has received a bonus gift just in time for the holidays.

This week, CoAuto Repair gifted 87-year-old Jimi Gill a refurbished vehicle.

“We are so pleased to donate this car to this man,” CoAuto Repair owner Vinnie Lucido shared. “He is so kind and deserving.”

Gill became one of seven veterans over the years selected to receive a refurbished car courtesy of the mechanics at CoAuto Repair.

Lucido said Gill was given a 2011 Lincoln MKX, which was donated to them in really good condition.

The two even celebrated the occasion by taking a ride together in the car.

“You could just see the sense of relief and just ease that went into him driving a vehicle again and having a vehicle,” Lucido said. “It’s been the best giveaway I have done so far.”

Lucido said everyone at the shop did their part to make sure the Lincoln was road-ready by the time Gill came to pick it up.

Each year, CoAuto contacts the veterans’ group Nation’s Finest and asks them to select a veteran within their programs who might benefit from a good used car.

Natalie Stering with Nation’s Finest says for veterans like Gill, the car is more than just four wheels.

“A lot of our senior veterans on fixed incomes become so isolated that a vehicle does more for them,” Stering said. “It helps with social outings and makes a connection in the community.”

The Air Force veteran thanked everyone for their help in getting him the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnifying glass search generic
Munising Police Department locates 16-year-old runaway
Photo of David Hunner. The 32-year old was found shot to death in Marinette County in November...
Cold case conviction in Marinette County leads to renewed interest in decades-old murder case
Samantha LaJeunesse is facing potentially up to 24 years in prison
Former GINCC executive director arraigned for embezzlement
animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ 7 people displaced after fire in Stephenson

Latest News

Serenity Buchmiller began baking when she was two to help keep her calm and focused.
8-year-old Escanaba girl starts business to help others
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say