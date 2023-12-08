Elizabeth Peterson and Dave Ellis chat about tonight’s rivalry matchup between MTU and NMU hockey

Longstanding rivals set to meet in their 175th match-up.
MTU/NMU Rivalry Series Executive Director Dave Ellis chats with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson about the players you should watch out for on the ice.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dave Ellis stops by to talk about Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9 hockey games between the Michigan Tech University Huskies and the Northern Michigan University Wildcats.

Elizabeth Peterson dons a Huskies jersey as they go over the most anticipated players to watch, the events happening during the game, and their joint episode of Upper Michigan Today live on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Friday.

Ellis says if NMU wins this series, the two teams will sit at a perfect tie of 81-81 with 14 ties. He says to stay tuned for the first intermission for a big announcement to U.P. hockey fans.

To watch Friday’s matchup of NMU at MTU, tune into FOX UP at 7 p.m. Eastern. Saturday’s game between MTU at NMU will be broadcast on TV6 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

