Elizabeth Peterson and Dave Ellis chat about tonight’s rivalry matchup between MTU and NMU hockey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dave Ellis stops by to talk about Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9 hockey games between the Michigan Tech University Huskies and the Northern Michigan University Wildcats.

Elizabeth Peterson dons a Huskies jersey as they go over the most anticipated players to watch, the events happening during the game, and their joint episode of Upper Michigan Today live on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Friday.

Ellis says if NMU wins this series, the two teams will sit at a perfect tie of 81-81 with 14 ties. He says to stay tuned for the first intermission for a big announcement to U.P. hockey fans.

To watch Friday’s matchup of NMU at MTU, tune into FOX UP at 7 p.m. Eastern. Saturday’s game between MTU at NMU will be broadcast on TV6 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.