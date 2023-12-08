Doozers to host holiday cookie decorating event

Doozers is hosting a holiday cookie decorating event with a chance to write letters to Santa.
Doozers is hosting a holiday cookie decorating event with a chance to write letters to Santa.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Doozers’ is hosting the last cookie decorating event of the season, with a twist.

Along with the cookies, there will be a chance to write letters to Santa.

Daniel Morgan-Heredia, Doozers co-owner, said if they’re lucky, Marquette Santa will stop by to grab the letters at the end of the day.

The letters will be mailed directly to the North Pole, and letters will be sent back.

HOTplate Pottery will be providing Christmas-themed art activities, Glitter it UP will provide sparkly, no-mess tattoos and Plant Daddy Ashley will be hosting a plant swap.

Morgan-Heredia said it’s a fun event for all ages.

“It’s a low-cost event, it’s a lot of fun, there’s no mess for you in your home and it’s good for all ages. We’ve had adults do it, we’ve had seniors do it and we’ve had lots and lots of kids do it,” said Morgan-Heredia.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Doozers in Ishpeming.

