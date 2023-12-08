DNR seeks answers from Delta County on Cornell Forest property

CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County commissioners have 30 days to respond to a letter from the Department of Natural Resources about the Cornell Forest Recreational Property, otherwise known as the Delta County Forest.

The letter states the county must “acknowledge, investigate and report back” to the DNR on complaints related to the public use land.

Delta County purchased the Cornell property in 2017 with the help of the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Fund parameters require the county maintain “broad public access” to the area.

However, DNR Recreation Grants Manager Jon Mayes said it has received “numerous complaints” saying that’s not happening.

“We did have calls from citizens, sports people from the area that were concerned about, irritated, let’s say, on their ability to access portions of the property,” Mayes said.

The DNR gave the board until Dec. 22 to address the following questions:

Gates have been erected and closed which are hindering legal access routes to the Cornell Forest Recreational Property. Other than gates that are needed for seasonal closures to protect road integrity, have any gates been erected or closed within the Cornell Forest Recreational Property, and what was the reasoning for restricting access? Has access been limited to sections of the property by creating ponds or pits, or placement of boulders or other obstructions, which hinder the public’s ability to get around the property for any recreational purpose, whether it be for hiking, skiing, birdwatching, hunting, bicycling or any other lawful outdoor recreation pursuit? What are the plans to make additional parking available in suitable areas of the property which will enable citizens who are less mobile to have easier access to more of the property? Is there a developed plan to determine the appropriate number and location of new parking areas?

Delta Conservation District Board Member Nate Brockman said barriers, including two wildlife ponds and a locked gate across an easement road, restrict the public’s access to the recreational area.

“The district does not have a key to this lock,” Brockman said while standing next to a locked gate, marked with no trespassing signs. “But this road accesses public property just ahead.”

“That road” is an easement road, owned by the county, that the public should be able to use to access the park.

Brockman said the locked gate and no trespassing signs have the public confused.

Delta County Commissioner and Board Chair David Moyle said there’s plenty of other ways to access the property.

“With the 10 parking lots up there, we can’t get you in every square acre of that 1,400 comfortably,” he said. “But the public does have access to it, and if the DNR had a problem with those ponds, we’re going to know about it.”

This week, the board voted to request a 3-month extension on its response to the DNR. However, Moyle said the board has a plan to make the Dec. 22 deadline if the extension isn’t granted.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.