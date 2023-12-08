Crispigna’s Italian Market awarded $20,000 grant

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Crispigna’s Italian Market has provided Iron Mountain with homemade Italian foods and European imports for 99 years.

Over time, the store has grown and now needs extra capital to keep up with demand over the holidays. First National Bank stepped in and helped Crispigna’s earn a $20,000 Elevate grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis.

Crispinga’s Owner Lori Cevigney says the grant money will go towards strengthening the store’s infrastructure.

“We’ve already purchased and installed a new AC unit,” said Cevigney. “With all of the new machinery and stuff that we have and that we’re getting, it throws off a lot of heat, so that helps out us in the kitchen and it helps our customers be more comfortable.”

The market also hopes to add a pizza and sandwich station.

The Elevate grant program targets small businesses in rural areas, and of the 233 applicants, only six were awarded in Upper Michigan. Crispigna’s was the first Elevate grant First National Bank Senior Vice President Jean O’Dette has helped bring to Iron Mountain.

She says supporting her community is its own reward.

“One of the things First National does is always give back to the community,” said O’Dette. “Whether volunteers, or cash or contributions. And being able to partner with the Federal Home Loan Bank in order to provide $20,000 for our community? It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Orders for Crispigna’s holiday baskets will be accepted until Dec. 23.

