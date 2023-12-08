Copper Country Great Start Family Coalition annual diaper drive now open

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual diaper drive is being held across the western U.P.

Put on by the Copper Country Great Start Family Coalition, the drive asks for donations of new diapers and wipes every year to fill a Baby Closet. This closet is then made available to families in the area in need of these items for their children.

And this year, the need for donations is greater than ever.

“As we see the increase of other expenses families are coming to us with a need for purchasing diapers and wipes, which are very expensive,” CCGSFC Family Liaison and Outreach Specialist Abbey Carlson.

There are several drop-off boxes for donations. These include the Portage Lake District Library, Superior Family Chiropractic, Auto Pro Glass and Tire Tadych’s Marketplace in Houghton, St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Chassell, the Copper Country ISD in Hancock, the Village Gift Store in L’Anse and the Keweenaw Family Resource Center.

Donations will be accepted through the end of the year. Sizes 5, 6, and 7 diapers are especially requested.

“If people choose to donate monetary donations,” continued Carlson. “They should contact the Keweenaw Family Resource Center and we can walk them through that process.”

You contact the resource center by calling 906-482-9363.

