8-year-old Escanaba girl starts business to help others

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An eight-year-old Escanaba girl is using her baking skills to give back to the community.

Serenity Buchmiller says there’s a trick to making cookies that are nice and fluffy.

“Butter must be at room temperature. Room temperature butter is key,” said Buchmiller.

She started the Little Ray of Sunshine Cookie Company and enjoys baking cookies with the help of her parents, Matt and Audra Buchmiller. Serenity’s dad said it was Serenity’s idea to donate the earnings to charity.

“She wanted to give some of the money to charity. And she wanted the Foster Closet because we have four kids and three of them were adopted out of the foster system, including Serenity,” said Matt Buchmiller.

Serenity began baking six years ago at the age of two. While the Buchmillers were adopting Serenity, Matt and Audra learned she had ADHD. Her adoptive parents also learned about an activity that helped Serenity stay focused and calm.

“We realized that textures could really calm her down. So that’s how she started baking. When she was two, she’d be in the kitchen with me and she’d like to feel the flour, feel the sugars,” said Matt.

“It feels like, tingly,” Serenity added.

Matt says he and Audra support Serenity and her journey with ADHD.

“When you have a child that might suffer from ADHD, it’s about like okay, ‘calm down, do this, do that.” and sometimes, you know what, you just gotta’ figure, it’s okay for her to chase rainbows and unicorns and you just, let her be her,” he said.

Eight-year-old Serenity says “happiness is homemade.”

Serenity donates half of the money from her sales to the U.P. Foster Closet and the Milwaukee Children’s Hospital and the other half is being saved for a trip to Disneyworld.

Serenity only takes orders online through her Facebook page.

