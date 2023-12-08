8-year-old Escanaba girl starts business to help others

Serenity Buchmiller began baking when she was two to help keep her calm and focused.
Serenity Buchmiller began baking when she was two to help keep her calm and focused.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An eight-year-old Escanaba girl is using her baking skills to give back to the community.

Serenity Buchmiller says there’s a trick to making cookies that are nice and fluffy.

“Butter must be at room temperature. Room temperature butter is key,” said Buchmiller.

She started the Little Ray of Sunshine Cookie Company and enjoys baking cookies with the help of her parents, Matt and Audra Buchmiller. Serenity’s dad said it was Serenity’s idea to donate the earnings to charity.

“She wanted to give some of the money to charity. And she wanted the Foster Closet because we have four kids and three of them were adopted out of the foster system, including Serenity,” said Matt Buchmiller.

Serenity began baking six years ago at the age of two. While the Buchmillers were adopting Serenity, Matt and Audra learned she had ADHD. Her adoptive parents also learned about an activity that helped Serenity stay focused and calm.

“We realized that textures could really calm her down. So that’s how she started baking. When she was two, she’d be in the kitchen with me and she’d like to feel the flour, feel the sugars,” said Matt.

“It feels like, tingly,” Serenity added.

Matt says he and Audra support Serenity and her journey with ADHD.

“When you have a child that might suffer from ADHD, it’s about like okay, ‘calm down, do this, do that.” and sometimes, you know what, you just gotta’ figure, it’s okay for her to chase rainbows and unicorns and you just, let her be her,” he said.

Eight-year-old Serenity says “happiness is homemade.”

Serenity donates half of the money from her sales to the U.P. Foster Closet and the Milwaukee Children’s Hospital and the other half is being saved for a trip to Disneyworld.

Serenity only takes orders online through her Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnifying glass search generic
Munising Police Department locates 16-year-old runaway
Photo of David Hunner. The 32-year old was found shot to death in Marinette County in November...
Cold case conviction in Marinette County leads to renewed interest in decades-old murder case
Samantha LaJeunesse is facing potentially up to 24 years in prison
Former GINCC executive director arraigned for embezzlement
animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ 7 people displaced after fire in Stephenson

Latest News

NORTHBOUND is a post-apocalyptic story set in the northern wilderness.
NORTHBOUND film to premiere at Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain
Interested residents would only have to pay for the price of the concrete.
Sidewalk replacements coming to Iron Mountain next spring
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
All of the money donated goes towards providing winter clothing.
Project ‘Keep Kids Warm’ sees increase in need