Warm December spell before wearing off later this weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A warm air ridge lifts a Northern Plains system mainly north of Upper Michigan towards Friday, keeping precipitation to a minimum with light spotty rain showers and drizzle -- but still delivering some gusty southerly winds. This weekend, a potent system from the Central Plains approaches the U.P., scattering mixed rain/snow showers Saturday before a transition to snow showers to Sunday. A windy exchange ensues during the snowy progression and cooldown - northwest gales possible especially along the Lake Superior shore. Wet, dense snow can fall heavy at times during this slippery weekend.

Snow chances, seasonal temperatures expected through early next week before a brief warm-up.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy overnight with areas of dense fog, patchy drizzle and spotty light rain showers; breezy southeasterly winds

>Lows: 30s

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light spotty rain showers, drizzle; warm with breezy southerly winds

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix; windy late with westerly gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers; colder and windy with northwest gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 20s/30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering off during the daytime; cold

>Highs: 20s/30

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow mainly north; cold and windy

>Highs: 20s/30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with few snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.