UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source: Two Buttons Deep/@amyruthmurray /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (Gray News) – A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile.

Home surveillance video shows a UPS driver delivering packages in the rain to a home in Saratoga Springs on Dec. 1.

The driver places the two large packages he was delivering on the home’s covered porch.

However, as he is leaving, he notices six previously delivered Amazon packages that had been left out in the rain.

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving them to the covered porch, safe from the weather.

“Shout out to all the delivery drivers going above and beyond this holiday season,” the video’s caption reads in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ 7 people displaced after fire in Stephenson
mix
Spotty mix today followed by a warm up
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’
Samantha LaJeunesse is facing potentially up to 24 years in prison
Former GINCC executive director arraigned for embezzlement

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Desperation grows among Palestinians trapped with little aid as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza
Unseasonably warm daytime highs in the U.P. before cold wind, snow chances return late...
Warm December spell before wearing off later this weekend
Janzen House calls for stocking stuffer donations
A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source:...
UPS driver moves packages out of the rain