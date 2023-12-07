UPAWS teams up with Bissell Pet Foundation for adoption event

Emptying the shelters for a reduced price during December
Photo courtesy of UPAWS.
Photo courtesy of UPAWS.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has teamed up with Bissell Pet Foundation for the “Empty the Shelters & UPAWS Holiday Hope” adoption event.

During this time, pets are available from the shelter at a reduced price: dogs six months or older are $50, cats six months or older are $10, and small animals are free.

The adoption event runs from today until Dec. 17.

To browse available pets, go to their website. If you have questions, call (906)-475-6661 or email info@upaws.org.

