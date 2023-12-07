UP Esports team to compete in state semifinals

Marquette Senior High School
Marquette Senior High School(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior High School Esports Rocket League team has placed in the top four in the state.

This puts the team in the semi-finals this weekend. It’s the first U.P. Esports team to make it to a state competition.

Marquette Esports Player Huyden Taylor said while members are nervous, they are ready for competition.

“We are looking forward to it. It’s just a new experience, we have never played at a level this high before. We are just hoping to win and have fun,” said Taylor.

The Rocket League team that is progressing to the semi-finals has been playing together for a year and consists of three players, Huyden Taylor, Collin Claus and Easton Lefebvre.

Marquette Esports Coach Becky LaBrecque said this team has a strong chance of making it to the finals.

“They are really good about interacting with each other. This team in particular has excellent communication skills. They have worked really hard I’ve seen a ton of growth both in their skills in the game and just their character as individuals,” said LaBrecque.

The MSHS Esports team has expanded to multiple games, now having over 20 players in the program. LaBrecque said Esports is a great avenue for kids to learn and encourages communities to support U.P. Esports.

“Community support is how we are going to grow Esports in the U.P. It’s going to take community member rallying with their schools both financially and putting our heads together to solve technology issues. If we can do that, I think we have the players here to compete,” said LaBrecque.

The Marquette Esports team starts competition Saturday at Oakland University. The finals will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. online.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ 7 people displaced after fire in Stephenson
mix
Spotty mix today followed by a warm up
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’

Latest News

TV6's Barbara Bellinger reports what we know about a large structure fire LIVE from downtown...
LIVE from downtown Stephenson where crews work to put out large structure fire Part 1
TV6's Barbara Bellinger reports what we know about a large structure fire LIVE from downtown...
LIVE from downtown Stephenson where crews work to put out large structure fire Part 3
The Salvation Army said it’s going to use the money for its youth programs. The Women’s Center...
Marquette West Rotary donates to TV6 Canathon, Salvation Army, Women’s Center
Trooper Alan Narhi said this event wouldn’t be possible without the community.
Stuff a Blue Goose year 5 was a success