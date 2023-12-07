Stuff a Blue Goose year 5 was a success

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Calumet Post spent their time working to positively impact the community ahead of the holidays.

The troopers collected non-perishable food items for pantries in the Copper Country for their Stuff a Blue Goose event. Troopers met at Larry’s Market in Baraga from 1 to 4 p.m.

MSP Trooper Alan Narhi said this event wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“They put together these bags of groceries that are premade bags, roughly $20, sometimes more, worth of groceries in the bags and they can also be purchased for $10 by the customers and at the end of the day, we take all the bags that are purchased and we load them into our patrol cars, the blue goose, and we deliver them to the local food pantries,” Narhi said.

The MSP said they want to thank the community for making sure everyone has something to eat this holiday season.

