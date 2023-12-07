Public Library receives grant to update kids collection

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Public Library was awarded a grant to update their inventory.

Library Director Lori Wells said they asked some students what they would like to read, and they decided on books about sports.

Wells said the students had such a good time choosing that they wanted to help. The students wrote letters to the Delta County Community Foundation.

The foundation awarded $1,500, and the library was able to purchase 92 books, stocking nonfiction series on the NBA, MLB, NFL and other books about sports and athletes.

“It’s important to get the kids to read what they want to read because once they find that, what they want to read about, they’re more interested in taking out more books,” said Wells. “We want them to expand their horizons, they want to understand more, different things that they don’t know a lot about.”

Wells said the library is always looking for donations to keep updating the collections.

