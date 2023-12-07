NFWF announces $5.6M in awards through Acres for America program, Michigamme Highlands conservation project to receive funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) announced Thursday $5.6 million in grant funding through Walmart’s Acres for America program that will help to permanently protect more than 148,000 acres of wildlife habitat across nine states.

According to a press release from the NFWF, the grants will leverage $107.3 million in public and private matching funds for a total conservation impact of $112.9 million. The Acres for America program is a nearly two-decade-long partnership between NFWF and Walmart.

The projects supported by the 10 grants will permanently protect wildlife habitats of national significance and increase public access to the outdoors, benefiting local communities and economies. The projects exemplify the scale of public-private partnerships needed to conserve large landscapes.

“These Acres for America grants are a fantastic representation of the best land conservation projects in communities around the country,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “What sets this slate apart is the human dimension, projects that greatly expand people’s ability to get out and enjoy nature, and projects that include native nations in ownership and management of these amazing places.”

“Over the past 19 years, Walmart’s Acres for America program has helped protect nature for the benefit of both people and the planet,” said Hunter Hart, senior vice president, realty at Walmart U.S. “We’re excited about how this year’s slate of grants not only permanently protects key wildlife habitats, but also enables local management and public access to the land, so that generations to come can enjoy the beauty of these incredible places.”

This year’s largest project will acquire a conservation easement of more than 73,000 acres of vast forest, cold water lakes, trout streams and wetlands in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Michigamme Highlands. Led by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the project will ensure sustainable forest management, offer full public recreational access, and protect and improve habitat for moose, white-tailed deer, brook trout and dozens of migratory songbird species. The project also adjoins the federal McCormick Wilderness and Craig Lake State Park.

“The acquisition of a working forest conservation easement in the Michigamme Highlands will protect critical fisheries and wildlife habitat,” said Michigan DNR Director Scott Bowen. “It will also provide for a variety of public recreational opportunities and help secure some of the most climate-resilient landscape in Michigan. We are very grateful to NFWF and Walmart for supporting this effort and investing funds to help manage and protect Michigan’s treasured natural resources.”

