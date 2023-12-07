Munising Police Department seeks public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway

16-year-old Benjamin Walton Matzen
16-year-old Benjamin Walton Matzen(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, Benjamin Walton Matzen is 5′8 and 250lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his residence in Munising around 1:00 p.m. Matzen is reportedly wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and possibly grey tennis shoes.

If you see or locate Matzen, the Munising Police Department asks you to contact the Alger County Sheriff’s Department at (906) 387-7030.

