Mild stretch with messy start to the weekend

Mild and unseasonably air is expected for the next couple of days but a mix of rain and snow is in the forecast for this weekend. Snow and rain will affect most of the U.P. with snow in the west and rain in the east. So roads this weekend will be on the slushier side so be sure to plan ahead if you are traveling. After the precipitation temperatures will drop back to where they should be for this time of year.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; warmer than average

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; warm air lingers

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; mixed precipitation chances with snow in the west and rain in the east

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning; cooler air

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of scattered lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow chances north

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with snow tapering east in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

