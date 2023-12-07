Michigan Supreme Court holds hearing over decision to adopt and amend ballots addressing minimum wage, tip credit increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A hearing was held at the Michigan Supreme Court Thursday morning on the decision to adopt and amend ballots addressing minimum wage and tip credit increases.

Some workers in the restaurant industry are against wage increases for tipped workers.

The arguments heard in the courtroom on Dec. 7 go back to 2018, when Michigan lawmakers adopted a proposal to increase the minimum wage and, in the same lawmaking session, overturned that proposal.

Both sides had time to argue on Thursday with workers rights groups One Fair Wage and Mothering Justice, saying the “adopt and amend” process is unconstitutional.

Officials from the Attorney General’s Office argue there’s no rule against adopting and amending a ballot initiative is not unconstitutional. Some Supreme Court Justices said the real debate is over people’s voting rights in Michigan.

“At the end of the day, when you cut through all of this, ultimately, your side were to prevail, would that be the end of the people’s ability to have referendums even if they get the signatures and do all the work? If you prevail for all intense purposes, will that be the end of referendums here in the state of Michigan that would allow people to have a direct voice?” said Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein.

Now that both sides were heard, it is up to the Supreme Court to decide on what comes next in the coming months.

