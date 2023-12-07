Michigan DNR working to make Douglass Houghton Falls a state scenic site

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR has plans to turn the tallest waterfall in Michigan into a state scenic site.

Wednesday night, the DNR shared its initial plans to turn Douglass Houghton Falls into a state scenic site.

The land was acquired by the state in 2018. The DNR has secured $600,000 for the project with plans to upgrade the site including a parking area, ADA-compliant trails and scenic viewing platforms.

“Our end goal for Douglass Houghton Falls is to have safe public access, we want safe parking, we want a defined trail corridor that the public can enjoy the natural experience while approaching one of the scenic wonders of the Upper Peninsula,” said Eric Cadeau, Michigan DNR regional field planner.

The area does include some challenges, however. The first is the topography of the area, there’s a 30-foot grade drop from the beginning of the site to the falls. The DNR has hired U.P. Engineers & Architects to help tackle those challenges.

“We can’t use the existing trail as they are right now so we’re going to have to cut some trails in, that’s one, another one is there’s a 300-foot MDOT Right of Way that we have to stay out of so our parking is going to be back away from the road quite a ways, and then there’s also some wetlands in the area and the river itself so we want to stay out of the floodplain,” said Stephen Wright, UP Engineers & Architects project manager.

Wednesday night’s plans are preliminary, but, with feedback from the public, work could begin on the site in the summer of 2024.

“The public has been living and interacting with this site for many years and they’ve got their visions of what should happen, their expectations of what should happen, their familiarity with how it’s used, and we need to become as familiar with that as we can, so we do a good job with design and construction,” Cadeau said.

For those who could not attend Wednesday’s meeting, the DNR is still accepting feedback.

