Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority discuss Line 5 risk management plan

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority which is tasked with overseeing the construction of the Line 5 tunnel held a meeting in Detroit on Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting was to provide updates after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved the $500 million Line 5 Tunnel plans last week. The tunnel would replace a segment of the petroleum pipeline.

A major topic of discussion was anticipating risks in the tunnel’s construction and operation. Enbridge must submit a risk management plan to the State of Michigan before construction can begin.

“We’re very much focused on quality management, having quality assurance, quality control,” said MSCA member Andrew Doctoroff. “Making sure that the protocols and contractual requirements for those very important issues are embedded in relevant contractual documents.”

A representative from Enbridge Energy was at the meeting to provide updates on selecting a contractor.

Doctoroff asked the representative if there would be language in the contract to address risk mitigation.

“We absolutely are committed to ensuring that any potential risks are mitigated through any language or conditions or provisions within the contract,” The representative said. “So, happy to continue to have those discussions with the appropriate stakeholders.”

Currently, the Army Corps of Engineers is still in the permitting process for construction.

MDOT’s Office Of Major Projects Director Ryan Mitchell said the Corps is in the data collection and review stage of preparing a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

“Per the Corps posted schedule, the conclusion of the EIS is anticipated to be in 2026,” Mitchell said.

Public comment was allowed after the updates were given. Fourteen people spoke to the committee, with overwhelming disapproval of the tunnel.

“Please ensure that one alternative for consideration of the EIS is to shut down Line 5,” one commenter stated.

“We all know that Line 5 needs to be shut down,” another said. “It was never supposed to be ran indefinitely it was supposed to be decommissioned after 50 years.”

The draft Environment Impact Statement is expected to be completed in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.