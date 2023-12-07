Kognisjon Bryggeri to host NMU – Tech hockey watch party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. brewery is hosting a hockey watch party with a twist.

Kognisjon Bryggeri is inviting folks to watch the NMU – Tech rivalry hockey game on Friday. The brewery will also be collecting toys for the Women’s Center’s Adopt a Family for Christmas program. Everyone who brings a toy will get $1 off their first beer.

Kognisjon Bryggeri says it loves giving back to its community however it can.

“We just really want to help out community members,” said Janelle Buttery, Kognisjon Bryggeri general manager. “That’s part of our ethos – pub is hub. We want to do everything that we can to help our neighbors out and make [the holiday season] a little less stressful and a little more jolly.”

The NMU – Tech hockey game starts at 7 p.m., but you can donate a toy at any time throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.