Janzen House calls for stocking stuffer donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Janzen House is asking the community for donations of stocking stuffers for the holiday season.

This is the eighth year the Janzen House will put together stockings for its residents.

They’re accepting fun items such as candy and snacks, along with practical items such as winter clothing or hygiene products.

Some ideas for fun items are candy, snacks, chips, jerky or anything you think they might enjoy snacking on.

Some practical items you could donate are clothing (especially winter clothing), and hygiene products such as shower items, deodorant and toothbrushes.

Emilie Rake, Janzen House assistant director, said these are great for people who don’t have gifts to unwrap.

“It’s not like they had to beg someone for that, it’s a gift, and that’s very important to somebody who may not have a lot. Being able to experience the normalcy and the fun part of Christmas,” said Rake.

Donations can be dropped off at the Janzen House until Dec. 23.

They recommend you call before bringing donations, the number for the Janzen House is 906-226-2271.

