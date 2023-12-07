Ishpeming Township Fire Department to host Santa ride along

Santa will be handing out candy canes and accepting Christmas wish lists along the way!
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Township Firefighters Ralph Roberts and Nick Tomasi join Pavlina to explain what you can expect.

Santa Claus will ride around Ishpeming, Ely, and Tilden Townships on Saturday, December 9th. Santa will be handing out candy canes and is hoping to receive Christmas wish lists along the way.

Here’s where the fire department will be making stops:

ITFD Fire Station (1575 US 41 W)– 10:30

Cindy & James St. – 10:45

North Lake School – 11:00

Christ the King Church – 11:15

Westwood Circle & Peterson – 11:30

Sunnyside Community Building– 11:45

Prospect & Center ( West Ishpeming) - 12:00

Washington & Elm (near the cemetery) – 12:30

Cooper Lake & North Shore Dr. – 12:45

American Legion Parking Lot – 1:10

Diorite Park – 1:30

Twin Pines ( Ely) - 2:00

Tilden Twp Hall – 2:15

Tilden Township has a special party planned for families in the area. They are located at 3145 County Rd. PG.

To learn more, visit the fire department’s Facebook page.

The department is also in need of volunteers to learn more send an email to itfd215@gmail.com

