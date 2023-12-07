Great Lakes Recover Centers hosts job fair

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) is looking for employees.

The center hosted a job fair at the John Kivela Center on Thursday. Attendees could come in and interview for open positions. Currently, the center has nearly 20 positions available between all its locations.

Child Service Director Derrick DePetro said the center is taking a unique approach to interviewing candidates.

“We’ll become similar to what we do with our clients,” DePetro said. “We try to match them up, we try to treat the whole client, and be strength-based. When people get to come in here, they’re able to sit down with us, maybe they have some ideas of jobs that they might want, but maybe they didn’t know about a different position that they’re well-suited for and is right up their alley.”

Officials said their goal is for the next job fair to take place in the spring.

