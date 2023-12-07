Flags lowered across Michigan in observance of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In accordance with a presidential proclamation, flags across Michigan are to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor the 2,403 Americans who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we remember the courage and bravery of the Americans at Pearl Harbor and honor those we lost during the attack,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We owe a debt of gratitude to them and to all our veterans who made sacrifices to keep us safe.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Randy Girard announces candidacy for 109th State House District Representative
