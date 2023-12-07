Feeding America to distribute in Marquette and Dickinson Counties on Thursday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is set to distribute food to those who need assistance in Ishpeming and Norway.

In Ishpeming, the pantry is located at North Iron Church at 910 Palms Avenue. Distribution for those choosing to attend the drive-thru event is from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. For those who take a bus or walk, there will be a truck distributing food and items in the Ishpeming VFW parking lot from 9 to 10 a.m. Eastern time. This is the last distribution event scheduled in Ispheming until May 2024.

In Norway, Feeding America is distributing at the Norway Food Pantry at 130 O’Dill Drive beginning at 3 p.m. Central time. This pantry is also a drive-thru event. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle.

For those who are unable to physically attend and have a person attend as a stand-in, that person should be prepared to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

