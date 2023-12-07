Dickinson County Board of Commissioners responds to Michigan Clean Energy Bill packet

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Clean energy sites have been popping up in Dickinson County.

To begin construction on the Groveland Mine Solar Project, Circle Power had to get an approval from Felch, Sagola and Norway townships.

Under a new law, the Michigan Public Service Commission could have overruled ordinances preventing the project from breaking ground.

Dickinson County Commissioner Joseph Stevens says the Groveland Mine is an example of local governments’ ability to handle clean energy ordinances without Lansing’s involvement.

“That was voted on by local townships,” said Stevens. “The people in those areas had a right to go and discuss what they wanted and what they didn’t want. They elected people to make these decisions for them, the decision was to go forward. That’s local control, whether you like it or not.”

Stevens thinks county cooperation with township and city governments is necessary to understand the impacts of the new law.

He says the Dickinson County Board is planning to have a meeting with other local governments early next year.

“So, the counties really have to get together to find out how to deal with this,” said Stevens. “Our county board has decided after the holidays we’re going to get together the cities, the townships. We’re going to have a sit down and discuss the ‘what if’s, how do we go forward with this?’”

The Democrats who wrote this new law say it will bolster the Public Service Commission by authorizing it to streamline permitting of utility-scale clean energy the same way it can for other sources of energy. Supporters say this will drive billions of dollars of federal and private investment in Michigan, create good-paying local jobs and help the state meet its clean energy goals.

The new law is set to take effect in November 2024.

