COVID-19 cases increase in the western UP

(WLUC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to affect Upper Michigan, one senior citizen meal service in the Western U.P. has closed for the week.

Copper Shores Meals on Wheels is closed for the rest of the week and Executive Director Kathleen Harter said her organization has temporarily closed because too many employees being sick.

“Not all of them have tested positive for COVID at all, but just people getting run down,” Harter said. “Working in a close environment like the kitchen here, it’s easy to spread things and we were just starting to lose too many kitchen staff, and we couldn’t produce the meals.”

Harter said both of the organization’s kitchens in Hancock and Calumet are closed. However, some staff are still preparing meals for next week.

Harter said between the two locations, they have a total of nine employees who deliver daily meals to 290 seniors. Harter also said before closing on Tuesday, they made sure all seniors had meals to last the rest of the week.

“We delivered an additional hot meal to everyone for today and we also issued emergency packs to seniors in advance for emergencies and this is a prime example of that so they can use those emergency packs and then for those who get weekend frozen meals,” Harter said. “We gave them an additional emergency pack to get them through the week.”

Dr. Robert Van Howe of the Western U.P. and Dickinson Iron District Health Departments said COVID-19 cases have been rising across the western U.P. since the summer.

“The rates that are getting reported are above the threshold of what we would consider serious when the outbreak first started,” Van Howe said. “Also, the numbers that we have are probably just a fraction of what actually taking place out there and it’s no longer required to report positive test, so a lot of people are doing home test that are positive and no one ever finds out about it.”

Van Howe also said to avoid getting or spreading COVID-19, those who are feeling sick should stay home, continue washing their hands and consider wearing a mask in public.

