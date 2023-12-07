Cold case conviction in Marinette County leads to renewed interest in decades-old murder case

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUK) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is re-examining a murder case from nearly 40 years ago, with renewed interest coming after the department recently solved another decades-old cold case.

A framed composite sketch of an unknown suspect from a 1976 double murder hangs in Sheriff Randy Miller’s office.

For decades, the man in the sketch remained unidentified -- and the murder of the two people he was suspected of killing in McClintock Park, Ellen Matheys and David Schuldes, was considered a cold case. But in 2019, after 40-plus years, with the help of DNA evidence, investigators were finally able to connect Raymand Vannieuwenhoven to the crime.

Vannieuwenhoven was convicted of the murders in 2021 and died in prison, at age 85, while serving two life sentences.

“I was not involved in that. It was largely the detectives who have since retired. Some of them, and the current lieutenant, they did a tremendous job on that to follow that through to the end,” said Sheriff Miller.

Marinette County investigators are now looking for a similar outcome on another cold case, turning their attention to the murder of David Hunner.

The body of the 32-year-old man from Green Bay was found in the woods, in his makeshift hunting camp, in the town of Niagara back in November 1987. Hunner had been shot.

Miller said, “Based on the evidence found at the scene and the investigation done at that time, they did rule this as a homicide.”

Close to the 36th anniversary of the discovery of Hunner’s body, the sheriff’s office put out a plea for the public’s help. With advances in technology, especially concerning DNA, investigators are looking to solicit information that may be sitting uncovered.

“Any and all evidence that’s in our custody in reference to this case, I know that our detectives will push that through any and all systems that they can. So, if and when something does come through that would pop, they would find that,” added Miller.

Since putting out a news release just before Thanksgiving, looking for information on the David Hunner murder, the sheriff tells us tips have come in. Detectives have been following those leads, comparing it to evidence they have, in an effort to solve this nearly 40-year-old cold case.

Sheriff Miller added, “The people that were involved in this, whether it’s one or two or whoever else, need to know that we are always going to continue to look for this and try to get information to solve this and give closure to the family, like we were able to do with the case from McClintock.”

Anyone with information on the Hunner case is asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7310 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-427-5857. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

