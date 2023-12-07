City of Iron Mountain removes almost all water shut-offs for homeowners

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Iron Mountain has amended its water billing policy.

The city reduced its initial penalty from 10% to 5%, adding a 1.5% interest rate per month, and removed almost all shut-offs for homeowners.

Iron Mountain’s City manager, Jordan Stanchina, says the amendment provides for more flexible payment options.

“The new amended policy will provide more opportunities for people to stay with water and figure out how they would like to pay it,” said Stanchina. “If they aren’t able to pay it all at the due date, it helps reduce that initial penalty, so it helps in that regard.”

The amendment will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. After that, the city will review the new policy and its effects on residents.

