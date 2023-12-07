Breaking barriers on ice: sled hockey program expands accessibility in winter sports across UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based sled hockey program is breaking down barriers on the ice.

Sled Hockey U.P. was founded in 2016 by Allan Beauchamp after he was injured, and subsequently paralyzed in his lower body.

Today, Beauchamp recognizes the positive difference the sport can make in the lives of those with physical disabilities, and wants to see the sport grow all over the Upper Peninsula.

Beauchamp, along with Sled Hockey U.P. Assistant Manager Eric Hammerstrom, Team Manager Kristy Burt, and player Jim Bennett join TV6′s Tia Trudgeon for a conversation about accessibility in hockey and why it matters.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with leaders of Sled Hockey U.P. about their mission to grow the sport of sled hockey and make winter sports accessible for everyone.

You can join Sled Hockey U.P. in playing at the Lakeview Arena Russell Ice Rink at the following dates and times:

Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 6 at 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Mar. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

You can keep up with Sled Hockey U.P. on Facebook and learn more about the group at upsail.org.

You can reach out to Allan Beauchamp at abeauchamp@charter.net.

