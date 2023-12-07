42nd annual TV6 Canathon wraps up with over 124,000 pounds of food collected

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 124,000 pounds of food and counting is how much has been raised so far during the 42nd annual TV6 Canathon.

As Shunk Furniture Owner Carl Shunk says, the need now is greater than ever.

“It has been going on for a long time to help feed a hungry neighbor and the cost of groceries has gone up. The cost of everything is going up. So this will help, you know, the people that can’t. You know, need that extra help to get through the holidays,” Shunk said.

TV6 Station Manager Rick Rhoades says the TV6 Canathon is about supporting the U.P.

“From what we know, this is the largest U.P.-wide fundraising event. And you know from what I’m hearing, the early numbers so far are fantastic– over 100,000 pounds of food. I think we got $12,000 to $13,000 in monetary donations and that’s all going to the local food pantries and the money in the cans that are collected within those counties are staying within those counties. It’s so important this time of year,” Rhoades said.

Cari Detmers is the Development Director of the Upper Peninsula Region of the Salvation Army. She says every person who donated to the Canathon made a big impact.

“This year’s need for the pantry is huge and without the Canathon, I don’t know if we’d be able to do it,” Detmers said.

This year we had reporters in all corners of the U.P. to listen to what the impact of the Canathon means for the communities,

In Escanaba, Elmers County Market Manager Kurt Strassler says it’s not just the donations that make the Canathon special.

“The nice thing about the Canathon is the attention it brings to the need,” Strassler said.

In Houghton Sherry Middlemiss-Brown of Copper Country Angel Mission says this year was huge for the Lake Linden area.

“The Canathon is amazing because we got 820 pounds of food just from the Lake Linden area,” Middlemiss-Brown said.

In Iron Mountain, North Elementary teacher Katelynn Grenier says the kids put in the extra work to help a neighbor in need.

“The kids would come in with you know, paper bags, plastic bags or backpacks would be dragging when they’re coming down the stairs,” Grenier said.

Chief Marketing Officer for the Fire Station Kelsey Potes shared why the Canathon is important to the business.

“Both of our owners are from the U.P. and this is something that’s been near and dear to our hearts since the company was founded. We love giving back to the community, especially at this time of year, and it’s just something honestly that we’re happy to do,” Potes said.

Businesses far and wide made it easy for people to drop off their donations.

Embers Credit Union Community Engagement Specialist Julie Johnson says that is why the business takes part.

“With the widespread of locations and offices that we have, that makes it a perfect opportunity to open our doors to any donations,” Johnson said.

Jon’s Auto Service Manager Craig Ilmonen says having businesses participate helps get more donations.

“Seeing the people and giving them an opportunity to donate but not having to come to TV6 not having to go somewhere. Hey, you’re coming to get your oil change already bring a couple of cans from the cupboard and it’s going to a good cause,” Ilmonen said.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice donated $500 to the Canathon and United Way and those who donated online also made a big impact.

“We have taken in over 12,000 in donations already from 11 different counties,” Holly Michelin United Way Program Coordinator said.

Even students from Northern Michigan University’s ending hunger group stepped up to make an impact this year.

“They are busy students right now trying to build their own futures, build their lives, yet they’re taking time to help TV6 Canathon and collect food for others,” Faculty Adviser Mark Shevy said.

Some turned the Canathon into a friendly competition. Nortlite Nursing Center, Eastwood Nursing Center and the Marquette County Medical Care Facility competed to see who could raise the most food.

“We’re all in the business of caregiving. So I think this is kind of natural thing for waiting to get us involved in we care for people and this is another way to spread that out to the community,” Administrator Denise Perry said.

Schoolcraft County Canathon Director Loney Withey won this year’s Tom Spencer Volunteer Award. Withey shared what keeps him going.

“God keeps me driving but it’s a whole community that actually supports all this. The TV6 Canathon for the canned goods and stuff like that,” Withey said.

While in-person donations have ended you can still make an online donation through the rest of this month at TV6Canathon.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.