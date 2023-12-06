Upper Michigan Today learns the basics of curling with the Marquette, MI Curling Club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - So you want to learn curling?

The Marquette Curling Club invites you to try the sport at drop-in sessions every Sunday at Lakeview Arena from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to Lakeview Arena to try it out for themselves and even roped in the TV6 Morning News team.

Now, back to curling. You can watch the remainder of Upper Michigan Today to learn how to play and watch it in action.

Barry Greenleaf of the Marquette Curling Club joins Elizabeth and Tia to share his love of the sport.

He says the club is made up of people from all walks of life and the sport doesn’t require a great deal of athleticism.

Because people of all ages can play curling together, it can make for a great team bonding or party experience.

Greenleaf demonstrates how to throw the stone and sweep before Team TV6 steps up to the launch pad.

Drop-in curling is offered every Sunday at Lakeview Arena from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

The Marquette Curling Club will provide all of the gear, just bring clean rubber-soled shoes!

