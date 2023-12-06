UP nonprofit receives $1.57M Michigan Impact Grant, aims to help residents with utility bills

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State grant money is coming to the U.P., aimed to help lift residents out of poverty.

$1.57 million from the Michigan Impact Grant was awarded to the Superior Watershed Partnership. The goal of the program is to help lift residents out of poverty. The Superior Watershed Partnership Energy and Climate Program Manager Tonya Swenor said the nonprofit’s focus is on resident’s utility bills.

“About 25% of Michiganders are within this range where they don’t qualify for any kind of energy assistance program, but they’re still struggling to meet their needs and this funding is going to help people in that range with their heat and electric bills,” Swenor said.

Swenor said the money will target residents in a specific threshold where residents are working but do not make enough to pay for their needs. Swenor said this money will be able to help 900 families each year over two years.

“It’s going to help so many families that have never received help and that’s the goal of the program. To help people lift them above the ALICE threshold the one up to 300% federal poverty level which 38% of Michiganders fall under,” Swenor said.

Applications aren’t being taken just yet but Swenor said the program will open up soon for residents.

Swenor said the nonprofit will be partnering with local organizations to get the word out about the program in the coming weeks.

