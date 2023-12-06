Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say

FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.(piepermeredith via canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Gray News/KPHO) - A young boy in Arizona is dead after drowning in a pool on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say first responders were called to a Gilbert-area home regarding a possible drowning at around 2:30 p.m.

Rescuers said they found a 1-year-old child who had fallen into an unfenced pool in a backyard.

CPR was performed on the boy who was taken to the hospital but he later died.

Police said it appeared the toddler crawled through a doggie door to get into the backyard before falling into the pool. It’s unclear how long he was in the water.

Police have not immediately identified the boy or his family, but said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Champion after crash
Fatal hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
Jury trial set for man charged in fatal Ishpeming hit and run that occurred the night before Thanksgiving 2022
Float awards announced for Escanaba Christmas Parade
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
snow
Scattered snow today then drier stretch

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe
Billerud's planned conversion of its Escanaba Mill to produce Cartonboard has slowed due to...
Billerud expansion slows but still moving forward
A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas.
Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’