Spotty mix today followed by a warm up

A warm front will swing through by tomorrow. Ahead of it, some spotty wintry mix including wet snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle could be possible in the east late in the day through tonight. Watch out for slick spots. Unseasonably warm air comes at the end of the week. Highs could range up to 15° above normal. This weekend a system will bring some rain and snow to the area on Saturday with lake-effect snow continuing along the northwest wind belts on Sunday.

Today: Cloudy with spotty wintry mix late in the day

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Mid 40s west, low 40s east

Friday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow

>Highs: Upper 30s west to low 40s east

Sunday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s

Tuesday: Scattered snow possible in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

