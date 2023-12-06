Randy Girard announces candidacy for 109th State House District Representative

Randy Girard announces his candidacy
Randy Girard announces his candidacy(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Representative Jenn Hill has a new primary challenger for the 109th State House District Representative.

Randy Girard announced his candidacy at a regular meeting of the Marquette Township Board.

He’s the fourth person to announce he’s running for the seat. Girard is running as a Democrat against Jenn Hill and Margaret Brumm, while Burt Mason is running as a Republican.

Girard says he already has some support for his candidacy.

“My family, my friends and people I meet on the street have all asked me, ‘Why don’t you run? We’re not satisfied with our current representative. We like what you’ve done, and we think you’ll do well in Lansing for us,’” said Girard.

The primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives will be on Aug. 6, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
mix
Spotty mix today followed by a warm up
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for park upgrades, Keweenaw County to receive $3.5M

Latest News

Raffle Basket Contents
Raffle baskets to support veteran
Samantha LaJeunesse is facing potentially up to 24 years in prison
Former GINCC executive director arraigned for embezzlement
Donors were able to donate at the Negaunee High School Auditorium
Negaunee High School hosts blood drive
Wet snow, freezing rain and drizzle possible before Thursday afternoon thaw.
Ice, snow chances melting away to a warm-up through Friday