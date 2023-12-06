Randy Girard announces candidacy for 109th State House District Representative

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Representative Jenn Hill has a new primary challenger for the 109th State House District Representative.

Randy Girard announced his candidacy at a regular meeting of the Marquette Township Board.

He’s the fourth person to announce he’s running for the seat. Girard is running as a Democrat against Jenn Hill and Margaret Brumm, while Burt Mason is running as a Republican.

Girard says he already has some support for his candidacy.

“My family, my friends and people I meet on the street have all asked me, ‘Why don’t you run? We’re not satisfied with our current representative. We like what you’ve done, and we think you’ll do well in Lansing for us,’” said Girard.

The primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives will be on Aug. 6, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.