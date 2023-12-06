Raffle baskets to support veteran

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers from across the U.P. can help donate to support local veterans.

Campaign Organizer Anna Juidici is collecting items from craft vendors to build gift baskets to raffle this Christmas. People have the chane to win one of these baskets when they donte to support local veterans. She is encouraging more people to donate for a chance to win. All funds from the raffle will be donated to the 23rd Veterans organization.

Juidici says it’s important to give back to veterans.

“Everybody needs help at some point in life and I feel that that’s the way the world works. That’s how I was raised, you help each other, and you give back. I love it, it’s the best feeling in the world. How can you not want to give back all the time?” said Juidici.

The raffle will begin online Thursday at 3 p.m. through Friday at 3 p.m. There are multiple ways to donate online.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.