Pajama Palooza seeks donations

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year, Addy Lemire collects pajamas for families in need.

She calls it Pajama Palooza. This year, she hopes to donate 1,000 pairs of pajamas. As of Wednesday, she only needs 100 pairs to reach her goal.

Lemire says to get involved you can donate pajamas or share the Pajama Palooza Facebook page.

“There is Ishpeming, Gwinn, and Marquette that have places where you can drop off pajamas,” said Lemire. “Every single pair counts, even if you can only afford to get one pair. If you can’t afford to get a pair of pajamas, share the page. The more word we can get out, the more people can help.”

If you’d like to donate, click here to find a drop-off location near you. Lemire accepts donations all year, but you need to donate by this Friday if you want to get your pajamas to a family in need this Christmas.

