Pajama Palooza seeks donations

Pajama Palooza drop-off point at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ishpeming.
Pajama Palooza drop-off point at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ishpeming.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year, Addy Lemire collects pajamas for families in need.

She calls it Pajama Palooza. This year, she hopes to donate 1,000 pairs of pajamas. As of Wednesday, she only needs 100 pairs to reach her goal.

Lemire says to get involved you can donate pajamas or share the Pajama Palooza Facebook page.

“There is Ishpeming, Gwinn, and Marquette that have places where you can drop off pajamas,” said Lemire. “Every single pair counts, even if you can only afford to get one pair. If you can’t afford to get a pair of pajamas, share the page. The more word we can get out, the more people can help.”

If you’d like to donate, click here to find a drop-off location near you. Lemire accepts donations all year, but you need to donate by this Friday if you want to get your pajamas to a family in need this Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
mix
Spotty mix today followed by a warm up
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for park upgrades, Keweenaw County to receive $3.5M

Latest News

The lodge will receive $8,000 to install WIFI modules on 28 cobra head streetlights...
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge to receive state grant for Dark Sky Park lighting improvements
There will be coffee and hot cocoa, candy makers, bakers and many other small businesses and...
Christmas Market is coming to the Westwood Mall
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Multiple departments on scene of large building fire in Stephenson
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars...
It’s ’Showtime’ in Hockeytown: Kane to make Red Wings debut Thursday