Negaunee High School hosts blood drive

Residents and students gathered at the Negaunee High School Auditorium to donate on Wednesday.
By Caden Meines
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee is getting a head start in the 3rd Annual Blood Battle.

It’s a competition between the cities of Negaunee and Ishpeming to see who can donate the most blood to the U.P. Regional Blood Center.

Residents and students gathered at the Negaunee High School Auditorium to donate on Wednesday. Members of the school’s National Honor Society hosted the drive.

Negaunee’s City Manager Nate Heffron said he wants to remind donors this is a good cause.

“We’re using our rivalries between Negaunee and Ishpeming to try and get the community to come out and support blood drives throughout the whole community,” Heffron said. “Blood is extremely important, especially when you’re at your most vulnerable.”

Ishpeming’s Blood Drive will take place at Ishpeming High School on Jan. 4.

