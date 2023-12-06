Multiple crews on scene of large building fire in Stephenson

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two streets in downtown Stephenson are closed as multiple departments respond to a large structure fire.

TV6 has a reporter on the way to find out more details. However, Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street are barricaded while crews respond to the blaze.

Staff at city hall said the structure on fire is known as the “old Solander building.”

We are working to find out more details and will update this story when those become available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for park upgrades, Keweenaw County to receive $3.5M
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’
snow
Scattered snow today then drier stretch

Latest News

The expansion will move the security checkpoint closer to the terminal doors and allow for...
County Board approves seating expansion at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport
The new Delta County Airport manager said the airport is in a “state of administrative crisis”...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’
Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police searching for 2 suspects after break-in at Cedarville EZ Mart