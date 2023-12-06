Multiple crews on scene of large building fire in Stephenson

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two streets in downtown Stephenson are closed as multiple departments respond to a large structure fire.

TV6 has a reporter on the way to find out more details. However, Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street are barricaded while crews respond to the blaze.

Staff at city hall said the structure on fire is known as the “old Solander building.”

We are working to find out more details and will update this story when those become available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.